Spurs vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
At Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (19-58) hope to stop a six-game losing skid when visiting the Sacramento Kings (47-30) at 6:00 PM ET. The game airs on NBCS-CA and CW35.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Spurs matchup.
Spurs vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and CW35
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Spurs vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Kings (-16.5)
|244
|-1800
|+1000
|BetMGM
|Kings (-17.5)
|243.5
|-2000
|+950
|PointsBet
|Kings (-17)
|244
|-1667
|+1000
|Tipico
|Kings (-15.5)
|243.5
|-1500
|+950
Spurs vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Kings outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (scoring 121.2 points per game to rank first in the league while allowing 118 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA) and have a +247 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs have been outscored by 10.6 points per game (posting 112.1 points per game, 25th in league, while conceding 122.7 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -813 scoring differential.
- The teams average 233.3 points per game combined, 10.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 240.7 points per game combined, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Sacramento has compiled a 43-32-2 ATS record so far this year.
- San Antonio is 31-46-0 ATS this year.
Spurs and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
|Kings
|+5000
|+2000
|-
