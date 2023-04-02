The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The over/under is 243.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and CW35
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -15.5 243.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has played 27 games this season that have had more than 243.5 combined points scored.
  • San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.8 points, 8.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • San Antonio's ATS record is 31-46-0 this year.
  • The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • San Antonio has not won as an underdog of +850 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 30 39% 121.2 233.3 118.0 240.7 235.9
Spurs 27 35.1% 112.1 233.3 122.7 240.7 232.9

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, San Antonio has performed better at home (19-20-0) than away (12-26-0).
  • The Spurs score an average of 112.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Kings allow.
  • San Antonio is 14-8 against the spread and 9-13 overall when it scores more than 118.0 points.

Spurs vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 43-34 0-0 39-38
Spurs 31-46 2-2 44-33

Spurs vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Kings Spurs
121.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.1
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
24-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-8
29-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 9-13
118.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.7
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
16-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-13
14-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-19

