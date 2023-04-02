The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The over/under is 243.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and CW35

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -15.5 243.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 27 games this season that have had more than 243.5 combined points scored.

San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.8 points, 8.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

San Antonio's ATS record is 31-46-0 this year.

The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has not won as an underdog of +850 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 30 39% 121.2 233.3 118.0 240.7 235.9 Spurs 27 35.1% 112.1 233.3 122.7 240.7 232.9

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, San Antonio has performed better at home (19-20-0) than away (12-26-0).

The Spurs score an average of 112.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Kings allow.

San Antonio is 14-8 against the spread and 9-13 overall when it scores more than 118.0 points.

Spurs vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 43-34 0-0 39-38 Spurs 31-46 2-2 44-33

Spurs vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Spurs 121.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 24-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-8 29-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-13 118.0 Points Allowed (PG) 122.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 16-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-13 14-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-19

