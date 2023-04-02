Find the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (19-58), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Spurs ready for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (47-30) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Spurs' last outing was a 130-115 loss to the Warriors on Friday. The Spurs got a team-leading 22 points from Keldon Johnson in the loss.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Keldon Johnson SF Out Foot 22 5 2.9 Devin Vassell SG Out Knee 18.5 3.9 3.6 Charles Bassey C Out Patella 5.7 5.5 1.4 Jeremy Sochan PF Out Knee 11 5.3 2.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: Out (Finger)

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and CW35

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs put up 5.9 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Kings allow (118).

San Antonio has put together a 9-13 record in games it scores more than 118 points.

While the Spurs are averaging 112.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 113.3 a contest.

San Antonio connects on 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents.

The Spurs rank 30th in the NBA with 106.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th defensively with 117.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Spurs vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -16.5 244

