The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) will attempt to break a six-game road slide when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) on April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.

San Antonio has put together a 12-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.2% from the field.

The Kings are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank seventh.

The Spurs score an average of 112.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 118 the Kings give up.

San Antonio has put together a 9-13 record in games it scores more than 118 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs average 114.3 points per game, 4.4 more than away (109.9). Defensively they concede 120.5 points per game at home, 4.4 less than away (124.9).

At home the Spurs are averaging 27.6 assists per game, 1.2 more than away (26.4).

Spurs Injuries