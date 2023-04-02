Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (47-30) and San Antonio Spurs (19-58) will go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Domantas Sabonis and Keldon Johnson are players to watch for the Kings and Spurs, respectively.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Spurs' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Spurs fell to the Warriors on Friday, 130-115. Johnson scored a team-high 22 points (and contributed four assists and one rebound).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 22 1 4 1 0 3 Malaki Branham 19 7 2 1 0 3 Gorgui Dieng 14 10 2 0 0 4

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson paces the Spurs in scoring (22.0 points per game) and assists (2.9), and puts up 5.0 rebounds. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tre Jones is No. 1 on the Spurs in assists (6.3 per game), and puts up 12.5 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Zach Collins tops the Spurs in rebounding (6.3 per game), and puts up 11.4 points and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Keita Bates-Diop gets the Spurs 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Devonte' Graham is averaging 7.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sandro Mamukelashvili 11.5 7.5 3.2 0.5 0.4 1.1 Tre Jones 9.5 2.1 5.6 1.4 0.1 0.4 Zach Collins 11.3 4.4 2.2 0.8 0.9 1.1 Keldon Johnson 12.9 3.6 1.5 0.5 0.0 1.5 Malaki Branham 12.4 4.0 1.5 0.3 0.0 1.5

