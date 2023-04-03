Adolis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 107th and he was 40th in slugging.

In 69.2% of his games last season (108 of 156), Garcia got a base hit, and in 36 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He homered in 26 games a year ago (out of 156 opportunities, 16.7%), going deep in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia drove in a run in 65 out of 156 games last year (41.7%), with two or more RBIz in 20 of those games (12.8%).

He came around to score 73 times in 156 games (46.8%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 79 .255 AVG .244 .311 OBP .293 .479 SLG .435 31 XBH 35 15 HR 12 58 RBI 43 96/21 K/BB 87/21 12 SB 13 Home Away 77 GP 79 55 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 53 (67.1%) 17 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (24.1%) 38 (49.4%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.2%) 32 (41.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)