Jonah Heim -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Heim reached base via a hit in 64 of 127 games last season (50.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).

He homered in 16 of 127 games in 2022 (12.6%), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heim picked up an RBI in 32 of 127 games last season (25.2%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He came around to score 40 times in 127 games (31.5%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 65 .227 AVG .226 .274 OBP .318 .412 SLG .387 19 XBH 18 8 HR 8 25 RBI 23 40/12 K/BB 47/29 0 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 68 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%) 8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

