Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)
- Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
- Heim reached base via a hit in 64 of 127 games last season (50.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).
- He homered in 16 of 127 games in 2022 (12.6%), including 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim picked up an RBI in 32 of 127 games last season (25.2%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He came around to score 40 times in 127 games (31.5%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (7.1%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.227
|AVG
|.226
|.274
|OBP
|.318
|.412
|SLG
|.387
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|40/12
|K/BB
|47/29
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|68
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (50.0%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.6%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (32.4%)
|8 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|15 (25.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Bradish starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- Last season he finished with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.402 WHIP over his 23 games, putting together a 4-7 record.
