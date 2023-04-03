Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Josh Jung -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)
- Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
- Jung got a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those contests.
- He homered in 15.4% of his games last year (four of 26), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung drove in a run in nine of 26 games last season (34.6%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In eight of 26 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|.196
|AVG
|.214
|.224
|OBP
|.250
|.339
|SLG
|.524
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|11
|24/2
|K/BB
|15/2
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Bradish makes his first start of the season for the Orioles.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went five innings.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 4-7 record, had a 4.90 ERA, and a 1.402 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.