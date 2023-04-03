Josh Jung -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)

Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.

Jung got a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games last year, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those contests.

He homered in 15.4% of his games last year (four of 26), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Jung drove in a run in nine of 26 games last season (34.6%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In eight of 26 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 11 .196 AVG .214 .224 OBP .250 .339 SLG .524 5 XBH 5 1 HR 4 4 RBI 11 24/2 K/BB 15/2 2 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)