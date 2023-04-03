Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (2-0) and the Baltimore Orioles (1-2) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-7, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on April 3.

The Rangers will look to Jon Gray against the Orioles and Kyle Bradish.

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 8, Orioles 7.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers won 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 games they played as favorites last season.

Texas had a record of 15-13, a 53.6% win rate, when it was favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Scoring 4.4 runs per game last season (707 total) ranked Texas 12th in the majors.

The Rangers had a 4.22 team ERA that ranked 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule