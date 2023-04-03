How to Watch the Stars vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Nashville Predators (who won their most recent game) on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO to take in the action as the Predators try to knock off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/27/2022
|Predators
|Stars
|3-2 DAL
|10/15/2022
|Stars
|Predators
|5-1 DAL
|10/13/2022
|Predators
|Stars
|4-1 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 209 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 259 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|76
|42
|55
|97
|62
|58
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|76
|32
|40
|72
|44
|51
|59.4%
|Joe Pavelski
|76
|24
|46
|70
|50
|30
|53.4%
|Roope Hintz
|68
|34
|35
|69
|36
|24
|52.1%
|Miro Heiskanen
|73
|11
|55
|66
|55
|44
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators give up 2.9 goals per game (218 in total), 12th in the league.
- The Predators' 207 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Predators have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|78
|13
|40
|53
|40
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|44
|15
|23
|38
|13
|21
|44.9%
