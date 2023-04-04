After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)

Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball last year, he ranked 86th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Seager got a hit in 66.2% of his 151 games last year, with multiple hits in 26.5% of those contests.

He hit a home run in 20.5% of his games last season (151 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his trips to home plate.

Seager picked up an RBI in 41.1% of his games last season (62 of 151), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (11.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored a run in 72 of 151 games last season, with multiple runs in 16 of those games.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 75 .273 AVG .213 .363 OBP .281 .549 SLG .360 36 XBH 22 22 HR 11 46 RBI 38 43/41 K/BB 60/24 0 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 75 57 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (57.3%) 23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.7%) 39 (51.3%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%) 20 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 34 (44.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)