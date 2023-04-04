After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

In 50.4% of his games last year (64 of 127), Heim got a base hit, and in 23 of those games (18.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 127 opportunities, 12.6%), going deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heim picked up an RBI in 32 of 127 games last season (25.2%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He crossed the plate in 40 of 127 games last season (31.5%), including scoring more than once in 7.1% of his games (nine times).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 65 .227 AVG .226 .274 OBP .318 .412 SLG .387 19 XBH 18 8 HR 8 25 RBI 23 40/12 K/BB 47/29 0 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 68 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%) 8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

