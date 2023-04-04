After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate (2022)

  • Jung hit .204 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks.
  • Jung got a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games last season, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those contests.
  • He homered in 15.4% of his games in 2022 (four of 26), including 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine of 26 games last year (34.6%), Jung drove in a run, and three of those games (11.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He crossed home in eight of 26 games a year ago (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 11
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Gibson (1-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 7.20 ERA ranks 84th, 1.400 WHIP ranks 65th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 74th.
