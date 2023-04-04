How to Watch the Rangers vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Gibson will aim to shut down Marcus Semien and company when the Baltimore Orioles take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers ranked eighth-best in MLB action last season with 198 total home runs.
- Last year the Rangers ranked 13th in MLB slugging .395.
- Texas went 19-12 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.
- Baltimore scored 674 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- Last year the Rangers ranked 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .301.
- Texas had an 8.3 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 21st in the majors.
- Texas had the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors last season.
- Rangers pitchers had a 1.343 WHIP last season, 24th in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney gets the call to start for the Rangers, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old southpaw pitched in relief and threw three innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-7
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Aaron Nola
|4/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 16-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zack Wheeler
|4/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Bailey Falter
|4/3/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kyle Bradish
|4/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Kyle Gibson
|4/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Kyle Gibson
|4/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Justin Steele
|4/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Jameson Taillon
|4/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Drew Smyly
|4/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Zack Greinke
