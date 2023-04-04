Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Robbie Grossman (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)
- Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.
- Grossman picked up a hit in 45.8% of his games last year (60 of 131), with at least two hits in 18 of those contests (13.7%).
- He homered in 5.3% of his games last year (seven of 131), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.2% of his games a season ago (33 of 131), Grossman drove in a run. In eight of those games (6.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He came around to score in 26.7% of his games last season (35 of 131), with more than one run on five occasions (3.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|67
|.209
|AVG
|.210
|.307
|OBP
|.313
|.330
|SLG
|.297
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|20
|63/25
|K/BB
|66/31
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|70
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (47.1%)
|8 (13.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.3%)
|14 (23.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (30.0%)
|5 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (2.9%)
|19 (31.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (20.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Orioles gave up 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
- Gibson (1-0) takes the mound for the Orioles to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.20), 65th in WHIP (1.400), and 74th in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.