Sandro Mamukelashvili will hope to make a difference for the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

Mamukelashvili put up six points in his last game, which ended in a 142-134 win versus the Kings.

In this piece we'll break down Mamukelashvili's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 5.3 11.4 Rebounds 7.5 3.9 7.3 Assists 2.5 1.3 3.0 PRA 22.5 10.5 21.7 PR 20.5 9.2 18.7 3PM 1.5 0.6 0.9



Sandro Mamukelashvili Insights vs. the Suns

Mamukelashvili's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.2.

Conceding 111.5 points per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Suns are the 12th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.3 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 11.5 makes per game.

Sandro Mamukelashvili vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2022 6 0 1 0 0 1 0

