The Phoenix Suns (43-35) are big, 18.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Spurs vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: BSAZ and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -18.5 236.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 37 of 78 games this season.
  • San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 235.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • So far this year, San Antonio has compiled a 32-46-0 record against the spread.
  • The Spurs have come away with 18 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has an 8.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Spurs vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 21 26.9% 113.6 226.1 111.5 234.3 226.1
Spurs 37 47.4% 112.5 226.1 122.8 234.3 233.1

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Spurs have hit the over six times.
  • Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (19-20-0) than on the road (13-26-0).
  • The Spurs' 112.5 points per game are only 1.0 more point than the 111.5 the Suns allow.
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, San Antonio is 24-17 against the spread and 15-26 overall.

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 41-36 0-0 39-39
Spurs 32-46 1-1 45-33

Spurs vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Spurs
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 112.5
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
18-4
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-17
18-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 15-26
111.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
29-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6
32-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6

