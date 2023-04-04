The San Antonio Spurs (20-58) have six players on the injury report, including Keldon Johnson, for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (43-35) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Spurs are coming off of a 142-134 OT victory against the Kings in their last game on Sunday. In the Spurs' win, Doug McDermott led the team with 30 points (adding two rebounds and one assist).

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Romeo Langford SG Questionable Rest 7.1 2.8 1.2 Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Foot 22 5 2.9 Devin Vassell SG Out Rest 18.5 3.9 3.6 Charles Bassey C Out Patella 5.7 5.5 1.4 Jeremy Sochan PF Out Knee 11 5.3 2.5

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle)

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: BSAZ and BSSW

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs' 112.5 points per game are just one more point than the 111.5 the Suns allow.

San Antonio has put together a 15-26 record in games it scores more than 111.5 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Spurs are averaging 114.3 points per game, 1.8 more than their season average (112.5).

San Antonio connects on 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents.

The Spurs' 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 30th in the NBA, and the 117.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 30th in the league.

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -19 234.5

