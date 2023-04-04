Tre Jones and his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 142-134 win against the Kings, Jones put up 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Jones, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.5 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.3 Assists 5.5 6.4 7.5 PRA 23.5 22.4 23.4 PR 17.5 16 15.9 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.4



Tre Jones Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Tre Jones has made 4.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 9.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 4.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

The Spurs average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.2. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the fourth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

The Suns concede 42.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 12th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns are third in the NBA, conceding 23.3 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are fourth in the NBA, allowing 11.5 makes per contest.

Tre Jones vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 28 7 3 4 0 0 3 12/4/2022 29 10 2 3 0 1 2

