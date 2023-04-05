On Wednesday, Corey Seager (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)

Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.

He ranked 86th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play last season.

Seager got a hit in 66.2% of his 151 games last season, with more than one hit in 26.5% of those contests.

He homered in 31 of 151 games in 2022 (20.5%), including 5% of his trips to the plate.

Seager picked up an RBI in 62 of 151 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored in 72 of 151 games last year (47.7%), including 16 multi-run games (10.6%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 75 .273 AVG .213 .363 OBP .281 .549 SLG .360 36 XBH 22 22 HR 11 46 RBI 38 43/41 K/BB 60/24 0 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 75 57 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (57.3%) 23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.7%) 39 (51.3%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%) 20 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 34 (44.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)