After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Heim reached base via a hit in 64 of 127 games last season (50.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).

He homered in 12.6% of his games last year (16 of 127), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.2% of his games a year ago (32 of 127), Heim drove in a run. In 10 of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.

In 40 of 127 games last year (31.5%) he scored a run, and in nine of those games (7.1%) he scored more than once.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 65 .227 AVG .226 .274 OBP .318 .412 SLG .387 19 XBH 18 8 HR 8 25 RBI 23 40/12 K/BB 47/29 0 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 68 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%) 11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%) 18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%) 8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)