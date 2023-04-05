Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on April 5 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe put together 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked ninth, his on-base percentage ranked 27th, and he was 16th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe had a hit in 113 of 157 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 54 of those games.
- He homered in 27 of 157 games in 2022 (17.2%), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his 157 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 8.9% of them (14). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 42.0% of his games last season (66 of 157), he scored at least one run, and in seven (4.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|.280
|AVG
|.322
|.346
|OBP
|.373
|.434
|SLG
|.547
|24
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|17
|27
|RBI
|49
|73/27
|K/BB
|74/23
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|50 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|63 (80.8%)
|24 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|30 (38.5%)
|31 (39.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.9%)
|10 (12.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (21.8%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|35 (44.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Rodriguez gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.
