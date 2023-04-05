(3-2) will square off against the (3-2) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, April 5 at 2:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 8 Ks, Kyle Gibson will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom - TEX (0-0, 12.27 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (2-0, 4.50 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-190) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers entered a game as favorites 58 times last season and won 25, or 43.1%, of those games.

The Rangers played as a favorite of -190 or more once last season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers hit 101 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

Texas had a .403 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Orioles were victorious in 64, or 48.5%, of the 132 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Orioles came away with a win 17 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Baltimore averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing away from home last season (92 total in road outings).

The Orioles slugged .399 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

