Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)
- Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.
- Grossman got a base hit in 60 of 131 games last season (45.8%), with at least two hits in 18 of those contests (13.7%).
- He hit a home run in 5.3% of his games last season (131 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 of 131 games last year (25.2%), Grossman drove in a run, and eight of those games (6.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- In 35 of 131 games last year (26.7%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|67
|.209
|AVG
|.210
|.307
|OBP
|.313
|.330
|SLG
|.297
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|20
|63/25
|K/BB
|66/31
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|70
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (47.1%)
|8 (13.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.3%)
|14 (23.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (30.0%)
|5 (8.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (2.9%)
|19 (31.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (20.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Rodriguez starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 23 years old.
