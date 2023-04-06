The Portland Trail Blazers (33-46), on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Moody Center, take on the San Antonio Spurs (20-59). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Trail Blazers matchup in this article.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+

CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Spurs have a -826 scoring differential, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are giving up 122.7 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are being outscored by 3.3 points per game, with a -260 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.2 points per game (19th in NBA), and give up 116.5 per outing (19th in league).

These two teams are scoring 225.5 points per game between them, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams give up a combined 239.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this contest's over/under.

San Antonio has put together a 32-47-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has covered 36 times in 79 chances against the spread this season.

