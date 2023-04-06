Spurs vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+. The over/under is 230.5 in the matchup.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Spurs
|-3.5
|230.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 44 of 79 games this season.
- San Antonio's outings this year have an average point total of 235, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Spurs have a 32-47-0 record against the spread this season.
- San Antonio has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.
- San Antonio has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -155.
- The implied probability of a win from the Spurs, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Spurs
|44
|55.7%
|112.3
|225.5
|122.7
|239.2
|233.1
|Trail Blazers
|38
|48.1%
|113.2
|225.5
|116.5
|239.2
|229.4
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- The Spurs have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in their last 10 contests.
- The Spurs have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, San Antonio has fared better at home, covering 19 times in 39 home games, and 13 times in 40 road games.
- The Spurs record 112.3 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 116.5 the Trail Blazers give up.
- San Antonio has a 16-11 record against the spread and an 11-16 record overall when putting up more than 116.5 points.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|32-47
|0-0
|45-34
|Trail Blazers
|37-42
|19-20
|38-41
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Spurs
|Trail Blazers
|112.3
|113.2
|25
|19
|16-11
|17-2
|11-16
|18-1
|122.7
|116.5
|30
|19
|12-6
|19-8
|12-6
|19-8
