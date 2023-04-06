The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) have nine players on the injury report, including Keldon Johnson, in their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) at Moody Center on Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs are coming off of a 115-94 loss to the Suns in their last game on Tuesday. Malaki Branham recorded 21 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devonte' Graham PG Out Adductor 7.4 1.7 2.7 Doug McDermott SF Out Ankle 10.2 2.2 1.4 Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Zach Collins PF Questionable Finger 11.5 6.3 2.8 Romeo Langford SG Questionable Adductor 7.1 2.8 1.2 Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Foot 22.0 5.0 2.9 Devin Vassell SG Out Knee 18.5 3.9 3.6 Charles Bassey C Out Patella 5.7 5.5 1.4 Jeremy Sochan PF Out Knee 11.0 5.3 2.5

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Knee), Drew Eubanks: Questionable (Thoracic), Jerami Grant: Out (Quadricep), Justise Winslow: Out For Season (Ankle), Kevin Knox: Questionable (Knee), Damian Lillard: Out For Season (Calf), Anfernee Simons: Out (Foot), Matisse Thybulle: Questionable (Knee), Nassir Little: Out (Ankle), Cameron Reddish: Questionable (Lumbar), Trendon Watford: Questionable (Ankle), Keon Johnson: Out (Finger), Shaedon Sharpe: Questionable (Knee)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs record 112.3 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 116.5 the Trail Blazers give up.

San Antonio has an 11-16 record when putting up more than 116.5 points.

The Spurs' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 110.9 points a contest compared to the 112.3 they've averaged this year.

San Antonio makes 11.1 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 34.4% rate (25th in the NBA), compared to the 12.5 per outing its opponents make while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

The Spurs' 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 30th in the NBA, and the 117.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 30th in the league.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -4 227.5

