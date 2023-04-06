The Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) take on the San Antonio Spurs (20-59) at Moody Center on April 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Trail Blazers.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

In games San Antonio shoots higher than 48.9% from the field, it is 13-15 overall.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 15th.

The Spurs put up 112.3 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 116.5 the Trail Blazers allow.

When San Antonio totals more than 116.5 points, it is 11-16.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs are putting up 114.3 points per game this season at home, which is four more points than they're averaging away from home (110.3).

In 2022-23, San Antonio is allowing 120.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 124.9.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Spurs have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Spurs Injuries