Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - April 6
The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Moody Center. Tre Jones of the Spurs and Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers are two players to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moody Center
- Location: Austin, Texas
Spurs' Last Game
On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Spurs fell to the Suns 115-94. With 21 points, Malaki Branham was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Malaki Branham
|21
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Tre Jones
|20
|3
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|13
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
Spurs Players to Watch
- Johnson is tops on his squad in points per game (22.0), and also averages 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jones paces the Spurs at 6.4 assists per game, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 12.7 points.
- Zach Collins puts up a team-best 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor.
- Keita Bates-Diop posts 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Branham averages 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tre Jones
|11.9
|3.3
|7.1
|1.5
|0.1
|0.6
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|11.7
|7.4
|3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.8
|Malaki Branham
|14
|4
|2
|0.5
|0
|1.7
|Keita Bates-Diop
|11.4
|4.3
|1.6
|0.6
|0.3
|1.5
|Zach Collins
|10.4
|4.4
|2
|0.7
|0.7
|1
