The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Moody Center. Tre Jones of the Spurs and Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Thursday, April 6

Thursday, April 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Moody Center

Moody Center Location: Austin, Texas

Spurs' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Spurs fell to the Suns 115-94. With 21 points, Malaki Branham was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malaki Branham 21 3 2 1 0 3 Tre Jones 20 3 9 1 0 2 Sandro Mamukelashvili 13 8 2 0 0 1

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson is tops on his squad in points per game (22.0), and also averages 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jones paces the Spurs at 6.4 assists per game, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 12.7 points.

Zach Collins puts up a team-best 6.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor.

Keita Bates-Diop posts 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Branham averages 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tre Jones 11.9 3.3 7.1 1.5 0.1 0.6 Sandro Mamukelashvili 11.7 7.4 3 0.6 0.4 0.8 Malaki Branham 14 4 2 0.5 0 1.7 Keita Bates-Diop 11.4 4.3 1.6 0.6 0.3 1.5 Zach Collins 10.4 4.4 2 0.7 0.7 1

