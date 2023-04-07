Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)
- Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
- Heim got a hit in 64 of 127 games last season, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He homered in 12.6% of his games last year (16 of 127), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim picked up an RBI in 25.2% of his games last season (32 of 127), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 40 of 127 games last year (31.5%), including nine multi-run games (7.1%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.227
|AVG
|.226
|.274
|OBP
|.318
|.412
|SLG
|.387
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|40/12
|K/BB
|47/29
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|68
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (50.0%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.6%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (32.4%)
|8 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|15 (25.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, March 30, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12).
