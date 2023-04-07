Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (2-3) against the Texas Rangers (4-2) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on April 7.

The Cubs will call on Marcus Stroman against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi.

Rangers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Rangers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Rangers 1.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers came away victorious in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Texas this season with a +105 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (36 total, six per game).

The Rangers have the 10th-best ERA (3.50) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule