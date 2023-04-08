Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.462) and OPS (.819) this season.
- In 57.1% of his seven games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four games this year (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender four home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Steele (0-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Friday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks third, and 12 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
