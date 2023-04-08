The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate (2022)

Duran hit .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Duran got a hit in 63.8% of his 58 games last year, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.

He homered in five games a year ago (out of 58 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.9% of his games a year ago (15 of 58), Duran drove home a run. In six of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.

He scored in 23 of 58 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 34 .232 AVG .238 .276 OBP .278 .427 SLG .325 8 XBH 8 4 HR 1 9 RBI 16 16/5 K/BB 38/7 2 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 34 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (67.6%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (14.7%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (35.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.9%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (26.5%)

