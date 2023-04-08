The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

  • Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Heim picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last year (64 of 127), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (18.1%).
  • He hit a home run in 16 games a year ago (out of 127 opportunities, 12.6%), leaving the ballpark in 3.6% of his trips to home plate.
  • Heim drove in a run in 25.2% of his games last year (32 of 127), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those contests (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • In 31.5% of his 127 games last season, he scored (40 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 68
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%)
8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Steele (0-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Friday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks third, and 12 K/9 ranks 10th.
