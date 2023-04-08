Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .217.
- Grossman has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In two games this year, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.7 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Steele (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.667), and 10th in K/9 (12).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.