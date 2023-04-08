On Saturday, April 8, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: CW35 and BSN

CW35 and BSN Location: ,

, Venue:

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 115.4 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 115.7 per contest (18th in the NBA). They have a -28 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs' -824 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.5 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 122.8 per contest (30th in league).

These two teams average 227.9 points per game combined, 4.6 less than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 238.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than this matchup's total.

Minnesota is 37-42-1 ATS this season.

San Antonio is 32-48-0 ATS this year.

Spurs and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs - - +3000 Timberwolves +25000 +10000 -130

