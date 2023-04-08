Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 8
On Saturday, April 8, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: CW35 and BSN
- Location: ,
- Venue:
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-14)
|232.5
|-1050
|+700
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-13.5)
|232.5
|-1100
|+700
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-13.5)
|-
|-1100
|+750
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves average 115.4 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 115.7 per contest (18th in the NBA). They have a -28 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs' -824 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.5 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 122.8 per contest (30th in league).
- These two teams average 227.9 points per game combined, 4.6 less than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 238.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than this matchup's total.
- Minnesota is 37-42-1 ATS this season.
- San Antonio is 32-48-0 ATS this year.
Spurs and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
|Timberwolves
|+25000
|+10000
|-130
