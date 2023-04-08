The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: in ,
  • TV: CW35 and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -13.5 234.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has combined with its opponents to score more than 234.5 points in 38 of 80 games this season.
  • San Antonio's average game total this season has been 235.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • San Antonio has a 32-48-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Spurs have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (24%) in those contests.
  • This season, San Antonio has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +800 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has an 11.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 32 40% 115.4 227.9 115.7 238.5 231.1
Spurs 38 47.5% 112.5 227.9 122.8 238.5 233

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Spurs have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.475, 19-21-0 record) than on the road (.325, 13-27-0).
  • The Spurs' 112.5 points per game are just 3.2 fewer points than the 115.7 the Timberwolves give up.
  • San Antonio is 17-13 against the spread and 12-18 overall when it scores more than 115.7 points.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 36-43 0-1 36-44
Spurs 32-48 6-6 46-34

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Timberwolves Spurs
115.4
Points Scored (PG)
 112.5
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
14-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-13
15-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 12-18
115.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.8
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
20-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-7
24-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-8

