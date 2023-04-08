Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CW35 and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-13.5
|234.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponents to score more than 234.5 points in 38 of 80 games this season.
- San Antonio's average game total this season has been 235.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- San Antonio has a 32-48-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (24%) in those contests.
- This season, San Antonio has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +800 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has an 11.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|32
|40%
|115.4
|227.9
|115.7
|238.5
|231.1
|Spurs
|38
|47.5%
|112.5
|227.9
|122.8
|238.5
|233
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- The Spurs have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.475, 19-21-0 record) than on the road (.325, 13-27-0).
- The Spurs' 112.5 points per game are just 3.2 fewer points than the 115.7 the Timberwolves give up.
- San Antonio is 17-13 against the spread and 12-18 overall when it scores more than 115.7 points.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|36-43
|0-1
|36-44
|Spurs
|32-48
|6-6
|46-34
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Spurs
|115.4
|112.5
|13
|24
|14-7
|17-13
|15-6
|12-18
|115.7
|122.8
|18
|30
|20-11
|15-7
|24-8
|14-8
