Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) play the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) as heavy, 14-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN.
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: CW35 and BSN
- Location: ,
- Venue:
Spurs vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 120 - Spurs 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 14)
- Pick OU:
Over (232.5)
- The Timberwolves have had more success against the spread than the Spurs this season, tallying an ATS record of 37-41-2, compared to the 32-48-0 record of the Spurs.
- Minnesota hasn't covered the spread as a 14-point favorite or more this season, while San Antonio covers as an underdog of 14 or more 50% of the time.
- San Antonio and its opponents have eclipsed the total 56.2% of the time this season (45 out of 80). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (36 out of 80).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 19-18, a better tally than the Spurs have put up (18-58) as moneyline underdogs.
Spurs Performance Insights
- San Antonio is 24th in the league in points scored (112.5 per game) and worst in points allowed (122.8).
- The Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (27.1 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Spurs are 23rd in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).
- In 2022-23, San Antonio has taken 65.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.3% of San Antonio's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.7% have been 3-pointers.
