From April 6 - 9, Tommy Fleetwood will hit the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament. It's a par-72 that spans 7,545 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Fleetwood at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Fleetwood has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Fleetwood has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Fleetwood has finished in the top five once.

Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Fleetwood has made the cut in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 24 -5 280 0 15 5 6 $3.4M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Fleetwood's previous six appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 three times. His average finish has been 26th.

Fleetwood has made the cut five times in his previous six entries in this event.

The most recent time Fleetwood played this event was in 2022, and he finished 14th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,545-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 244 yards longer than the average course Fleetwood has played in the past year (7,301 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood finished in the 59th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.10 strokes.

He finished in the 97th percentile on par 4s at the Valspar Championship, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 36 holes.

Fleetwood was better than 87% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.75.

Fleetwood failed to card a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Fleetwood had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.4).

Fleetwood's five birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the tournament average (3.3).

In that most recent tournament, Fleetwood's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Fleetwood ended the Valspar Championship recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Fleetwood had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.3.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Fleetwood Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.