Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .267 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (four of eight), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.6 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Taillon (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.