The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager leads Texas with an OBP of .389 this season while batting .276 with six walks and four runs scored.
  • Seager has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Seager has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.6 per game).
  • Taillon (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
