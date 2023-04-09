Nate Lowe -- 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
  • This season, Lowe has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (62.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.6 per game).
  • Taillon (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
