Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will play Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank 17th in Major League Baseball with nine home runs.

Texas is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Texas has scored 39 runs (4.9 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Rangers rank 11th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Texas has a 10.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.229 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray will take to the mound for the Rangers, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Kyle Bradish 4/4/2023 Orioles L 7-2 Home Andrew Heaney Kyle Gibson 4/5/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Grayson Rodriguez 4/7/2023 Cubs L 2-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Marcus Stroman 4/8/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Away Martín Pérez Justin Steele 4/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jon Gray Jameson Taillon 4/10/2023 Royals - Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke 4/11/2023 Royals - Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/12/2023 Royals - Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/14/2023 Astros - Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia 4/15/2023 Astros - Away - -

