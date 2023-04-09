The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at American Airlines Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Mavericks are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and CW35
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -4.5 -

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • Out of the Spurs' 81 games with a set total, 47 have hit the over (58%).
  • San Antonio has a 32-49-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Spurs have come away with 18 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • San Antonio has a record of 15-51, a 22.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 0 0% 114.2 226.9 113.9 237 225.1
Spurs 0 0% 112.7 226.9 123.1 237 233.0

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has covered the spread twice, and is 2-8 overall, in its last 10 games.
  • The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their past 10 contests.
  • This year, San Antonio is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-27-0 ATS (.325).
  • The Spurs put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Mavericks give up (113.9).
  • San Antonio is 22-15 against the spread and 15-22 overall when it scores more than 113.9 points.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 30-50 9-28 43-38
Spurs 32-49 27-40 47-34

Spurs vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Mavericks Spurs
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 112.7
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
15-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-15
15-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 15-22
113.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.1
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
16-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6
22-15
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6

