Spurs vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at American Airlines Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Mavericks are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and CW35
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-4.5
|-
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- Out of the Spurs' 81 games with a set total, 47 have hit the over (58%).
- San Antonio has a 32-49-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have come away with 18 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has a record of 15-51, a 22.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|0
|0%
|114.2
|226.9
|113.9
|237
|225.1
|Spurs
|0
|0%
|112.7
|226.9
|123.1
|237
|233.0
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has covered the spread twice, and is 2-8 overall, in its last 10 games.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their past 10 contests.
- This year, San Antonio is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-27-0 ATS (.325).
- The Spurs put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Mavericks give up (113.9).
- San Antonio is 22-15 against the spread and 15-22 overall when it scores more than 113.9 points.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|30-50
|9-28
|43-38
|Spurs
|32-49
|27-40
|47-34
Spurs vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Spurs
|114.2
|112.7
|16
|24
|15-6
|22-15
|15-6
|15-22
|113.9
|123.1
|15
|30
|16-21
|13-6
|22-15
|13-6
