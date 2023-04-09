Christian Wood and Zach Collins are two players to watch on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, when the Dallas Mavericks (38-43) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) at American Airlines Center.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Spurs' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Spurs fell to the Timberwolves 151-131. With 24 points, Julian Champagnie was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julian Champagnie 24 4 1 0 0 5 Keita Bates-Diop 22 3 5 0 1 2 Tre Jones 21 10 12 0 0 1

Spurs Players to Watch

Jones is No. 1 on the Spurs in assists (6.6 per game), and produces 12.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Collins is the Spurs' top rebounder (6.4 per game), and he contributes 11.6 points and 2.8 assists.

Keita Bates-Diop gets the Spurs 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malaki Branham gets the Spurs 10 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Spurs get 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tre Jones 13.9 4.2 7.8 1.3 0 0.8 Sandro Mamukelashvili 12.4 6.7 2.8 0.8 0.4 0.9 Keita Bates-Diop 15 4.6 2.2 0.6 0.4 1.7 Malaki Branham 13.4 3.7 1.7 0.4 0 1.2 Julian Champagnie 12.2 4 0.5 0.5 0.5 2.3

