Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Cubs.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .238 with a double.
- This year, Heim has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Heim has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Royals are sending Greinke (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 58th in WHIP (1.324), and 75th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
