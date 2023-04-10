After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung leads Texas in total hits (eight) this season while batting .229 with three extra-base hits.
  • In six of nine games this year (66.7%), Jung has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Jung has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Royals will send Greinke (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 57th in WHIP (1.324), and 77th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
