After going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien is hitting .231 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In six of nine games this year (66.7%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (33.3%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 3.74 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Royals will look to Greinke (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.324 WHIP ranks 57th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 77th.
