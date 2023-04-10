The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .185.

Grossman has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings