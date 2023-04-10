The Dallas Stars (44-21-14) will aim to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10) on the road on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX.

The Stars' offense has put up 35 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 24 goals. They have had 36 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored 10 goals (27.8%). They are 7-2-1 in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Monday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Red Wings Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-180)

Stars (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.5)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 8-14-22 in overtime contests on their way to a 44-21-14 overall record.

Dallas is 8-6-11 (27 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

In the 12 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 2-8-2 (six points).

Dallas has taken 16 points from the 15 games this season when it scored two goals (5-4-6 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 50 games (37-7-6, 80 points).

In the 25 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 13-5-7 record (33 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 25-11-6 (56 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Stars finished 15-10-8 in those matchups (38 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 7th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.97 21st 6th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.29 20th 13th 32 Shots 28.3 28th 9th 30.2 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 6th 24.4% Power Play % 21.6% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 79% 17th

Stars vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

